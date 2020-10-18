



Previously we have told you that Samsung is working on two new smartphones of Galaxy A and M series. Both phones have appeared on different certification sites. Now, Samsung Galaxy A02 and M02 Get Bluetooth Certification hinting an early launch.

Both models have the same certification document. It means both could be the same phones arriving in different markets under different names.

The listing itself doesn’t reveal any specifications of these smartphones. However, thanks to Geekbench, we know that the phone will have a Qualcomm chipset. It will run Android 10 out of the box and will have 2GB RAM.

The rumours have also revealed that the Galaxy A02 will come with a 5.7″ HD+ display. Also, it will have a Snapdragon 450 SoC. The phone will have a 3,500 mAh battery. At the back, there will be two cameras, 13MP primary + 2MP depth. At the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera.

The availability and pricing of phones are not known yet. But we hope to get the phones very soon. Till then do tell us what do you want to see the in the phone. Also, do tell us in the comment section below the expected price of the phone.

