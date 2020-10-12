



Samsung Galaxy A and M series are quite popular among its users. The company is continuously launching the phones keeping in mind the need of the users. Now, Samsung Galaxy M02 and A02 Appear in Certification Listing.

Recently a certification listing was spotted on the Nemko AS website, featuring the SM-A025F/DS, SM-A025F, SM-M025F/DS, SM-A025M/DS and SM-A025M models numbers. Most likely these will be the Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M02.

The phone has also appeared on Geekbench listing as well. The listing has revealed that the phone will come with a 2GB RAM. It will also run Android 10 out of the box.

Moreover, the rumours have revealed that the Galaxy A02 will have a 5.7-inch, HD+ LCD display. It will come with Snapdragon 450 chipset. Also, it will have a 3,500 mAh battery. At the back, there will be a dual-camera setup including a 13MP + 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera.

The availability and pricing of phones are not known yet. But we hope to get the phones very soon. Till then do tell us what do you want to see the in the phone. Also, do tell us in the comment section below the expected price of the phone.

