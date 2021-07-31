Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A03s very soon. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. However now, the support page for the Galaxy A03s has gone live on Samsung’s official Indian website. We can say that the phone is going to launch soon.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Support Page Goes Live on Official Website

Although, the page doesn’t divulge anything about the phone. However, the previous leaks revealed the smartphone will pack a 6.5″ LCD having a notch for the 5MP selfie camera. At the back, the phone will have a triple camera setup consisting of one 13MP and two 2MP units.

Leaked renders also revealed the Galaxy A03s will feature a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Moreover, the phone has also appeared in Geekbench earlier this month. The listing has revealed that the phone will come with a Helio G35 SoC. It will come with 4GB RAM, and Android 11. The FCC listing confirmed the smartphone will ship with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung has not revealed any information regarding the launch date of the phone. But we are hoping to get the phone in the coming month. So stay tuned for more updates.

