Samsung Galaxy S20 Facing Display Issue

Samsung devices are always equipped with great features and great quality stuff. Though the materials used are of great quality but they are not perfect nor are they oblivious to defects. The screen of the Galaxy S20 series is facing some display issue i.e. pink or green lines streaking down their displays.

Back in 2021, similar issue of “spate of dying Galaxy S20 screens” was faced by the users. With the different updates and advancement it was assumed that the issue will be resolved. Users across different forums like Twitter, Reddit and Samsung’s customer forums have reported of this pink or green line across the display. According to the users they ran into the display issue after the they updated their device with the new software. Now it is unclear that there is some issue in the latest update that causes the display problem as the same problem has been highlighted in August 2021.

Last year when this issue was faced by S20 owners, there was one owner who was lucky enough to face the issue in the device’s warranty and got a free screen repair from the company. But the other owners were not that lucky. They incurred the display issue after the warranty period and faced the expensive bill for the screen replacement.

This display issue has raised some red flags, regarding the longevity of Samsung displays. It is worrisome especially when Samsung has been providing display screens for other phones.

Though facing streaks of “stuck pixels” on an OLED display is not very new problem. Same problem can also happen after the release of the device as some defective units can slip through the quality control. It can also happen due to the physical damage from a hit or fall. But this explanation for the display issue may not be true as this issue is faced not in the early days after the purchase.

Now lets hope Samsung resolve this issue soon as if they are left unresolved, it will definitely affect Samsung loyalty not only in direct Samsung users but also in those who get their display screens from Samsung.

