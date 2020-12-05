Samsung Galaxy S21+ Coming Soon with Major Design Changes

Samsung Galaxy new S series is arriving next month. And now that we’re closer to the S21 release, more and more high-quality model mockups have started showing up. Earlier this week the Galaxy S21 was included in a series of leaked renders. And yesterday, the Galaxy S21+ appeared in identical CAD-based images.

The reports were released in partnership with XLeaks7 by Pigtou — a mobile leaker with a respectable past. A 360° view of the Galaxy S21 Plus is derived from the leak. And the S series is being visually redesigned based on that.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Design Changes:

Let us begin with this latest design’s most eye-catching feature. Samsung further ribbed the bezels around the frame flattened the screen and covered it in the same thin bezel. Without the curving panel, the S21 series will have the best screen-to-body ratios of any Galaxy flagship, except with the barely-visible bezels at the top and bottom of the new model 2020. Still, in the center of the display, the hole-punch seems to have shrunk.

A 6.8″ AMOLED screen is reported to display a 1080P resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides the color, in photos, Samsung’s Phantom Silver phones, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet versions of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus are also available.

Turn over the Galaxy S21 Plus for about any leak surrounding the next set of camera designs we’ve seen. Three cameras are mounted on the S21+, which is bonded between chrome rings and integrated into the frame of a box. However, this CAD edition appears to be less oversized. The sides are hooked, the corners are circled.

But the cameras did not adjust themselves. The normal, width, and telephoto package, with two 12MP lenses and a dedicated 64MP unit for zoom-in, are still available. Depending on the place, both Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 are supported by Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

