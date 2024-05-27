In recent months, there have been numerous leaks regarding the Galaxy S25 series, despite the anticipated launch not being until January 2025. The latest rumors have focused on the camera setup of the S25 Ultra. On Weibo, renowned leaker Ice Universe stated that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would maintain a quad rear camera setup. This assertion follows previous claims by two other leakers suggesting that Samsung might transition to a triple-camera system, a notion that Ice Universe had previously contradicted.

The tipster suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will preserve its 200 MP primary camera and 50 MP 5x periscope camera. However, there appear to be enhancements in store for the ultrawide sensor and the 3x telephoto camera. According to Ice Universe, the device will boast a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP 3x telephoto shooter.

The enhancement to the 3x camera comes as a significant upgrade, particularly considering Samsung’s reliance on a modest 10MP 3x sensor since the release of the Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2021. The introduction of a high-resolution telephoto camera could enable Samsung to leverage pixel-binning technology on this tele lens, potentially enhancing the quality of 3x and portrait shots taken in low-light conditions.

Moreover, the increased megapixel count would offer benefits for hybrid zoom functionality, enhancing image quality between 3x and 5x magnification. Additionally, some smartphones have utilized the tele lens for macro photography, suggesting that a high-resolution 3x shooter with macro capabilities could deliver intricate close-up images.

The recent revelation may come as a disappointment to individuals anticipating a more ambitious camera zoom enhancement. Earlier this month, two leakers suggested that the S25 Ultra would feature a 50MP variable telephoto camera, enabling shooting at approximately 4x or 7x magnification.

