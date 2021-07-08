From the last few weeks, we are getting information regarding the features associated with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. A new render surfacing online suggests an under-display selfie camera. This Galaxy Z Fold 3 render seems official and is leaked on the web also reveals that this foldable device from the Korean manufacturer will offer a new selfie camera technology. The Galaxy z fold 3 will arrive in the next three months along with Galaxy Z Flip. The device is also expected to have an S pen integration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render Presents Under-Display Selfie Camera

These new revelations have come from the render that is posted by IceUnverse on Twitter.

I think it’s better to be more rigorous pic.twitter.com/o7A1ceMRbq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2021

These renders show the same design as we got from the previous leaks of this new foldable phone. While all the other details are old, the inclusion of an under-display selfie camera in Samsung devices is a new thing.

The rear camera is not placed in the way we had expected. The camera hole is visible and has come up with the same old normal hole-punch design.

Samsung will debut Galaxy Fold 3 at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The event is also expected to bring the Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell phone, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches, and the Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless (TWS) earbuds.

