We all know that Samsung is working on its foldable devices, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5. There are many reports circulating on the internet claiming that this year Samsung will launch the foldable devices in late July. But none of the reports reveals the exact date of launch. Usually, the South Korean company launched its foldable devices in early August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Flip5 Tipped to Launch on July 26

However now, a South Korean publication Chosun Media claims Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 on July 26, with sales commencing on August 11. The same source has also revealed the venue of the company’s unpacked event.

The publication claims that Samsung will host the Unpacked event to unveil these foldables in Seoul, South Korea this time instead of the US. The source has also revealed the reason for this early launch.

According to the source, the reason for unveiling the foldable devices early this year is the sluggish performance of Samsung’s semiconductor business, which makes it important for the Korean conglomerate’s mobile division to perform well.

Launching the Galaxy Fold5 and Galaxy Flip5 earlier than usual will create enough gap between the foldable devices and Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup. Apple will most likely host its event in September, which could help Samsung sell more of its foldable smartphones.

On the other hand, Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will let you know when we will get more details about it.

