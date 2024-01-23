Samsung Introduces 45W Power bank Alongside S24 Series

Recently, the tech giant Samsung introduced a new 45W power bank alongside its latest flagship Galaxy S24 series. The charger has a power capacity of 20,000 mAh. Moreover, the Quick Charge 45W charger is going on sale today.

The 20,000mAh power bank arrives in a beige color. It provides a maximum output of 45 watts when linked to a single device. However, we are not sure about the output breakdown to confirm how the available ports will distribute power output.

The 45W power bank’s body is made of 20% post-consumer recycled material, and it comes with a USB-C cable.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the new power bank joins the 25W, 10,000mAh unit, which has a couple of USB-Cs and has been on sale for some time now.

The 45W charger, when connected to a single smartphone, can fully charge it to 100% in just 15 minutes

