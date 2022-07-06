Samsung Is Gearing Up To Release One UI 5 For Galaxy S22 Series

Google is gearing up to launch the official version of the Android 13 operating system in September this year. Meanwhile, Samsung is also testing the Android 13-based One UI 5. According to the reports, the Korean tech giant will start the One UI 5 Beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in the third week of July.

Advertisement

One UI 5 Beta Is Under Testing For Galaxy S22 Series

Right now, Samsung is rolling out One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 for the smartphones that are eligible. The company is all set to release the next version of One UI. The first One UI 5.0 beta based on Android 13 will go official in the third week of July. According to recent reports, the One UI 5.0 Beta will first be tested on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series before expanding. So, the S22 Series will be the first one to get the update.

TizenHelp has revealed that the Galaxy S22 Android 13 Beta Firmware version is S906NKSU2ZVF6. It has already surfaced on the Korean version of the Samsung Galaxy S22. So, it is expected to make its way to more market smartphones soon. The most interesting piece of news is that the update may reach a lot of users in Europe this year. Samsung’s firmware policy has changed recently. It now states that Galaxy devices sold in Europe are no longer subject to the Country Specific Code. In this way, more European users will be to enjoy the latest beta firmware.

There had been no official words about the One UI 5 features and improvements. However, we have a fair idea of what Android 13 will bring due to multiple beta releases. Apart from some design changes, the software will bring some functional improvements in the form of better QR code scanning, baked-in Bluetooth LE Audio support, smarter media sharing, and more. In addition to that, it will also bring a handful of privacy and security updates. If you want to know more about the Android 13 Tiramisu Update, then click here. There had been no further words regarding the update yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Do share with us in the comment section if you know something related to the latest One UI 5 Beta update.