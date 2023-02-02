Advertisement

Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy S23 series globally on February 1st, 2023. Premium mobile devices are almost never affordable in third-world countries like Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra each have their own individual prices: $800, $1000, and $1200 respectively. If you want to import or buy and use any of the variants of the Samsung Galaxy S23 in Pakistan, you will have to pay the Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax, which is outlined below based on the price of the device:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Tax Payable:

PKR 99,800 (On Passport)

PKR 110,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Tax Payable:

PKR 127,000 (On Passport)

PKR 145,801 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tax Payable:

PKR 131,000 (On Passport)

PKR 152,424 (On ID Card)

Do you intend to buy Samsung Galaxy S23 or Samsung Galaxy S23+ or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from abroad and bring it to Pakistan for personal use? Sure, due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax in order to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. The PTA Tax/ customs duty against Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra must be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if importing it to Pakistan. If you plan to visit Pakistan for less than 120 days then you can register your phone with PTA DIRBS for free in 2023.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the PTA Tax on other smartphones and other devices?

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra tax / exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the latest smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

Register Your Phone with PTA DIRBS for Free As an Overseas Pakistani in 2023 for 120 Days upon arrival.