Samsung partners with Google and AMD to make New Chip for Future Galaxy S-series Smartphones

Samsung and Google are already working together on Google’s Tensor chips. Now, Samsung has extended this partnership with Google for the chipsets for its own smartphones. According to some latest reports, Samsung collaborates with Google and AMD to make a new chip for the future Galaxy S-series.

According to a report by tipster Connor, Samsung is working with Google’s Tensor team and AMD’s graphics team to create a new chipset. This chipset will power the Samsung Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones, most likely from 2025.

The reports have revealed that the new chipset will consist of two high-performance Cortex-X cores, four performance-focused cores running at a lower clock speed, and four energy-efficient cores. The diagram shared indicates that AMD GPU will be included in the chipset for processing graphic-intensive tasks.

As mentioned above, Google and Samsung already work together to produce Google Tensor chips for the Pixel series smartphones. Samsung already produced the Tensor and Tensor G2 chips powering the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 7 series smartphones. Basically, these are Exynos chips but with AI features on top from Google’s team.

Some previous reports have also revealed that both companies have started working on the third-generation Google Tensor SoC. This chipset will power the upcoming Pixel 8 series smartphones. The chip is reportedly codenamed “Ripcurrent” and carries model number S5P9865.

Most of the chips for smartphones nowadays are manufactured using the 5nm or 4nm process, but since this new chipset for the future Galaxy S-series phones is expected to go official a couple of years from now, it could be manufactured using a more advanced 3nm process.

Earlier, Qualcomm confirmed that it will be the only supplier for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 series. So it is quite possible that Samsung will only use Qualcomm chipsets for the Galaxy S23 series only. Because Qualcomm also does not include Samsung in the list of companies that will use its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

