Samsung has officially announced the date for its Galaxy S24 series debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. They’ve stepped up the excitement with a new video ad that takes us on a journey through the evolution of Samsung phones over the last forty years.

The clip starts in 1988 with the classic brick phone, marking the beginning of wireless phone calls. Then, in 1999, Samsung introduced its first TV phone, using the DMB standard to broadcast live television. Fast forward to 2011, when the original Galaxy Note debuted, setting the trend for large-screen phones.

Samsung’s Latest Ad Teases Galaxy S24 Debut

Moving on to 2014, the Galaxy S5 brought water and dust resistance to a wider audience. Whereas, the Galaxy S6 Edge introduced wireless card payments through Samsung Pay. Wrapping up the showcase, the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold led the way into foldable smartphones. The ad concludes by hinting at a “new era of mobile” with a sneak peek of the S24 Ultra silhouette.

The previous leaks have revealed that if you pre-order the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, you will get more benefits. Samsung will offer double the storage space without charging any extra money. For instance, if you pay the price of the 256GB version of the Galaxy S24+, you will get the 512GB version of the phone without any extra cost. Likewise, if you pre-order the 512GB version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you will be able to get the 1TB version of the device, and vice versa.

According to the leaks, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are likely to maintain the design continuity seen in their predecessors. The Galaxy S24 Ultra could introduce slight design changes. Notably, the Ultra version appears to deviate from its predecessor. All three models in the Galaxy S24 series will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, ensuring powerful performance across the lineup.

