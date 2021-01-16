Soon after getting to know about WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, people started leaving the app and switching to other alternative apps including Signal and Telegram. The new policy has also confused the users in Pakistan. To better serve its nation, the government of Pakistan has planned to launch its own WhatsApp-like messaging app, Smart Office, by June 2021.

Smart Office – Pakistan to Launch WhatsApp-like App by June

The Federal Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Minister Aminul Haque said that ‘Smart Office’ app will be launched by the Pakistani government by June 2021. The app will initially be available for government employees only and later it will be available for all.

واٹس ایپ کا متبادل ہم سوشل میڈیا ایپ واٹس ایپ کی اپ ڈیٹ پالیسی کے حوالے سے پاکستانی صارفین میں پائی جانے والی تشویش سے بخوبی آگاہ ہیں اور تمام معاملات کا باریک بینی سے جائزہ لیتے ہوئے اپنی پالیسیوں کو مرتب کررہے ہیں.#WhatsappPrivacy #WhatsApp #MOITT #DataProtection pic.twitter.com/YkT2tZKb9U — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) January 15, 2021

In a statement issued by the IT ministry, the federal cabinet has issued orders to develop a WhatsApp-like app for government employees. He also emphasised that it was now necessary to expedite work on the Personal Data Protection Bill.

He added that the government was fully aware of concerns of WhatsApp users over its policy update. He also expressed serious concerns over the WhatsApp’s move to start deleting user accounts for not accepting its policy update.

He stated

“WhatsApp should have taken opinion from users before updating its policy…no company is allowed to impose its decisions to its users through constraints,”.

