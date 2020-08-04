Snapchat to Rival TikTok After PM Donald Trump Plans to Ban it in US

Snapchat, the app which got famous due to great filters and gained popularity among the youth, kept on launching new features that further enhanced its user base. From self-deleting messages to its stories feature, which was copied by all the social media giants. Now Snapchat is known for its AR lenses, which can turn you into a sunglasses-wearing motorcycle and a dog sticking out his long tongue and much more. Snapchat to Rival TikTok.

Now Snapchat is planning something new for its platform, and that is nothing else but launching a TikTok rival feature. TikTok having 2 billion downloads, is one of the most popular apps in the US, and it allows users to make short videos of 15 and 60 seconds. Yesterday, Snapchat announced that it would be testing a new feature that will allow users to have some music played in the background while they act on it. Isn’t it just like TikTok?

Snapchat to Rival TikTok After PM Donald Trump Plans to Ban it in the US

President Donal Trump has announced that it will not be allowing Chinese companies to operate in the state. As TikTok is quite popular there, this news was not welcomed wholeheartedly. However, in such times, Snapchat launching this feature will definitely give it boast, and it might be possible that people start shifting on this platform. Moreover, it many countries government are trying to ban TikTok with a reason that it is spreading unrest among youth and is stealing personal data of users. So things are definitely against the Chinese video maker app.

While telling about this feature, a spokesperson from Snapchat said:

Snapchat says that the new feature is designed for sharing music with your “real friends.” “We’re always looking for new ways to give Snapchatters creative tools to express themselves. Music is a new dimension they can add to their Snaps that helps capture feelings and moments they want to share with their real friends.”

Thought it seems that Snapchat is quite overlooked as far as other apps are concerned, but the stats have different stories to tell. As of last quarter, it had 238 million daily active users worldwide. In the US, it is a room for 13 to 24 years, which is more than Instagram and Facebook.

Also Read: Snapchat for iOS Allows users to Share Reddit Post