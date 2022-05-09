Social Media Platforms Fail to Act on 89% of anti-Muslim Posts: Report

According to the recent report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), social media platforms failed to control anti-muslim posts. All big social media companies including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube failed to act on 89% of posts containing anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobic content reported to them.

Back in 2019, Facebook, Twitter and Goggle together committed to upholding the Christchurch call to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online. The social media giants stated that they would be resolute in their “commitment to ensuring they are doing all they can to fight the hatred and extremism that lead to terrorist violence.”

The CCDH researchers reported 530 posts that contain disturbing, biased and dehumanizing content that target Muslims through racist spoofs, conspiracies and false claims.

These posts got 25 million views. Many of the abusive content was easily identifiable, and yet there was still in action. The report also revealed that Instagram, TikTok and Twitter allow users to use hashtags such as #deathtoislam, #islamiscancer and #ragheadi. The content spread using the hashtags received at least 1.3 million views.

The report said,

“Worse still, platforms profit from this hate, gleefully monetizing content, interactions, and the resulting attention and eyeballs. For them, hate is good business,”.

On the other hand, YouTube has recently terminated the official account of Dr Israr Ahmed, a renowned Islamic scholar. The channel has almost 2.9 million subscribers and it also got Silver and Golden youtube buttons. He also has many followers from South Asian countries, the Middle East, Western Europe, and North America. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also asked YouTube to restore the channel. But nothing has been done so far.

