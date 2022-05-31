Sony Reveals Plan to End the PlayStation 4 Life Cycle

Sony has decided to halt the production of PlayStation 4 as it realizes the console has had ruled the gaming world for quite long, now it is all set to make PlayStation 5 as its primary hardware. The PlayStation 4 was first released back in 2013.

Sony has not yet given an exact date as when PS4 will be official going away. At this moment PS4 is a platform that Sony is still manufacturing and releasing games for it. This year’s biggest PlayStation game, God of War Ragnarok, is still expected to release on PS4.

It was made clear by Sony in their latest financial presentation that by 2025 games for PS4 will be gone. Though the already released PS4 games will be available but no new games will be made for the console. Sony projected that majority of their revenue will be associated with PS5 games, with titles on PC and mobile also bringing in the other half of its income.

It is expected in the years to come that Sony will make the important announcement of ending the life cycle of the PS4. As Sony has clearly stated their 2025 revenue plan, the PS4 final announcement will be before the end of the 2025.

We will be getting more news and information about the PS4 remaining few years so stay tuned.

