Sony’s smartphone business is not going well. The company is making very good smartphones but the sales are going up to the mark. Many reports were claiming that the company may decide to cut its losses and exit the smartphone business altogether, following in the footsteps of the likes of LG and HTC. However, these reports are not true. Qualcomm has just revealed that Sony will keep making Android smartphones for multiple years to come.

The chip maker has announced in a new press release that it has extended its collaboration with Sony for Snapdragon platforms powering the Japanese company’s future smartphones. This is a “multi-year” deal, and it covers premium, high-end, and mid-tier devices.

Sony will Keep Making Smartphones for At Least A Few More Years

So it looks very likely that Sony will continue its existing ranges just as they are. However, the company did not mention the “low-end” smartphones. So, we can assume that the company is not going to enter into that highly competitive market.

Sony and Qualcomm’s “joint efforts will focus on the integration of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony’s future smartphone lines. It will provide users with enhanced functionality, higher performance, and more immersive user experiences.

Tsutomu Hamaguchi, the head of Sony’s mobile communications business unit, said:

Xperia 1 V which is Sony’s latest flagship smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform has been very well received by customers. We look forward to continuing our work with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver premium and compelling experiences on future smartphones powered by Snapdragon processors. We are always listening to our customers in order to develop cutting-edge technology that meets and exceeds their expectations, and we trust that Qualcomm Technologies will help us continue to drive the industry forward.

