Sony has just announced a new ZV range of vlogging cameras. Sony ZV-1 II is the new Vlogging Camera, which is the second-generation model of the three-year-old ZV-1. It seems like Sony is quite late in launching the next-generation camera. Anyhow, let’s check out the specs of the camera.

On paper, the new model isn’t a major improvement over its predecessor. The biggest change comes in the form of a wider 18-50mm f1.8-4 lens compared to the 24-70mm f1.8-2.8 lens on the ZV-1. The new lens, however, is not optically stabilized.

Sony Announces the ZV-1 II Vlogging Camera for $900

Most of the other changes to the ZV-1 II actually come from last year’s ZV-1F. This includes features such as a USB-C connector, a 3-capsule microphone, and a relocated tripod mount. Moreover, the entire UI and feature set is also borrowed from that camera.

Aside from that, the new ZV-1 II is identical to the ZV-1, including having the same sensor, processor, display, stabilization, autofocus, battery, and photo and video features. This camera combines the capabilities of a smartphone camera with a standard digital camera to make Vlogging a lot easier.

The Sony ZV-1 II comes with a price tag of $900. In terms of availability, the camera will be available for purchase in June 2023. So get ready if you are waiting to buy a good Sony camera.

