The official smartphone partner for the PUBG Mobile global tournaments in 2022 will be Sony Xperia, according to an official announcement by the PUBG Mobile Global Esports division. For the upcoming competitions, Sony will provide its flagship smartphones to professional gamers all over the world.

This year, more tournaments will be hosted around the globe, thus giving more people the chance to compete. The 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship and a mid-year tournament will be the two main competitions that are going to take place in 2022. In this regard, the director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, James Yang said,

The player experience is always of a top priority for PUBG MOBILE Esports so it felt natural and confident to enter a partnership with Sony’s Xperia™. We look forward to seeing our players showcasing an even stronger performance with their Xperia flagship series at our global tournaments this year.

Sony Xperia Will be the Official Smartphone Partner for PuBG Global Tournaments 2022

Although you would not consider the Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III to be gaming phones, Sony has put a lot of effort into making them so. Since the Mark II generation, the engineers have been collaborating with professional players. They even recorded the players’ finger motions and had a robot replicate them to assist them to fine-tune the display. By the way, the display boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

Then there’s the “L-raiser,” which illuminates the shadows without blowing out the rest of the image, making it easier to identify foes hidden in the dark. It’ll be interesting to see if the tournament regulations allow this feature, along with Sony’s other game modifications.

