Spend Your Week with Jazz Weekly Super Plus Offer

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Jan 28, 2020
1 minute read
Spend Your Week with Jazz Weekly Super Plus Offer

Jazz brings an amazing Weekly Super Plus Offer for its customers. All the Jazz subscribers can now enjoy the non-stop browsing, calling, texting, music, chatting, video streaming by transforming their ordinary 7 days of the week to #7SuperDin with Jazz Weekly Super Plus.

Users can avail the offer by dialing *505# or can subscribe online. They will get 10 GB data (5 GB 2AM – 2PM), 5000 Jazz Mins, 50 Other Network Mins and 5000 SMS.

  • Subscription Fee

Rs.222 (Incl. tax)

  • Recharge Required:

Rs.250

  • Subscription Code

*505#

  • Validity
Weekly
  • Status Code
    *505*2#

Bundle Information:

*505*3#

Terms & Condition:

  • Offer is available for Jazz and Warid prepaid subscribers only
  • Upon dialing *505#, customer will be subscribed to Weekly Super Plus offer for x+6 days
  • All incentives will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day
  • Free Minutes/ SMS/ Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
  • On-net minutes are usable for both Jazz and Warid
  • Free data MBs are consumable on 2G/3G/4G network
  • Bundle is non-recursive and multiple subscriptions are allowed
  • Customers will have to dial *505# again to avail the bundle more than once
  • In case of multiple subscriptions previous incentive will be added and new validity will be applicable
  • Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through bundle
  • Customer will be charged at per his/her respective base rate package incase bundle incentives have exhausted and customer is not subscribed to any other bundle. For data, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
  • Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime

Source: Jazz

Zainab Saeed

