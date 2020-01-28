Spend Your Week with Jazz Weekly Super Plus Offer
Jazz brings an amazing Weekly Super Plus Offer for its customers. All the Jazz subscribers can now enjoy the non-stop browsing, calling, texting, music, chatting, video streaming by transforming their ordinary 7 days of the week to #7SuperDin with Jazz Weekly Super Plus.
Users can avail the offer by dialing *505# or can subscribe online. They will get 10 GB data (5 GB 2AM – 2PM), 5000 Jazz Mins, 50 Other Network Mins and 5000 SMS.
- Subscription Fee
Rs.222 (Incl. tax)
- Recharge Required:
Rs.250
- Subscription Code
*505#
- Validity
Weekly
-
Status Code*505*2#
Bundle Information:
*505*3#
Terms & Condition:
- Offer is available for Jazz and Warid prepaid subscribers only
- Upon dialing *505#, customer will be subscribed to Weekly Super Plus offer for x+6 days
- All incentives will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day
- Free Minutes/ SMS/ Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
- On-net minutes are usable for both Jazz and Warid
- Free data MBs are consumable on 2G/3G/4G network
- Bundle is non-recursive and multiple subscriptions are allowed
- Customers will have to dial *505# again to avail the bundle more than once
- In case of multiple subscriptions previous incentive will be added and new validity will be applicable
- Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through bundle
- Customer will be charged at per his/her respective base rate package incase bundle incentives have exhausted and customer is not subscribed to any other bundle. For data, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
- Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime
Source: Jazz
