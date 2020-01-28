Spend Your Week with Jazz Weekly Super Plus Offer

Jazz brings an amazing Weekly Super Plus Offer for its customers. All the Jazz subscribers can now enjoy the non-stop browsing, calling, texting, music, chatting, video streaming by transforming their ordinary 7 days of the week to #7SuperDin with Jazz Weekly Super Plus.

Users can avail the offer by dialing *505# or can subscribe online. They will get 10 GB data (5 GB 2AM – 2PM), 5000 Jazz Mins, 50 Other Network Mins and 5000 SMS.

Subscription Fee

Rs.222 (Incl. tax)

Recharge Required:

Rs.250

Subscription Code

*505#

Validity Weekly Status Code *505*2# Bundle Information: *505*3#

Terms & Condition: