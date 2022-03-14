Sri Lanka is Now the First Country in South Asia to Test 5G Standalone

5G hype is getting on everyone’s nerves. Technology is a game-changer. With 5G technology, the online experience will become much faster and more reliable than before. There are so many European countries that already have 5G service. But do you know any country from the South Asian region testing the service? Now you do. It’s Sri Lanka!

Sri Lanka 5G SA Testing

Dialog Axiata, a Sri Lankan telecoms company, claims to be the first in the South Asian region to effectively trial independent 5G (5G SA) networks.

With such a successful 5G SA test, Sri Lanka’s connection provider progressed the country’s 5G journey and enabled more advanced use scenarios that needed 5G SA support, according to the island’s major mobile network operator. According to a release, the operator emphasized how 5G SA can introduce more advanced network technologies to the country, such as independent driving and real-time immersion services, arguing that it will open up new prospects for businesses and enable the 4th industrial revolution.

5G is best known in Sri Lanka for introducing upgraded mobile broadband to consumers. But it also empowers technologies like super reliable low latency facilities and massive machine type interaction. It enables use cases like independent driving and improved real-time interactive services like AR/VR and huge IoT.

Statement of CEO, Dialog Axiata

Supun Weerasinghe, Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata release a statement. “Not just in Sri Lanka, but also across the South Asian areas, this successful testing of the 5G Standalone (SA) system is a defining moment in the growth of connectivity infrastructure. We at Dialog are happy to help our country stand out among its global counterparts by achieving yet another region-first in innovation, with the evolution of our 5G infrastructure allowing us to provide even superior services to our clients.”

The company has done similar trials in the past. Previously, it arranged the region’s first 5G testing network in 2020. It demonstrates a completely standards-based 5G mobile technology in South Asia.

Also read: Draft Prepared with New Rules by China’s Cybersecurity for Protection of Minors