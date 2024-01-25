PTCL introduces the Freedom Plus package to let you connect to your loved ones within to outside the country. PTCL’s Freedom Plus Package is designed to offer users a seamless and affordable telecom experience, bringing convenience and flexibility to your communication needs. With this package, you not only get unlimited PTCL minutes but also enjoy the added benefits of clear voice calls internationally. PTCL’s Freedom Plus Package ensures that you stay connected without compromising on quality or convenience.

This user-friendly package is tailored to cater to the diverse needs of modern-day communication. PTCL understands the importance of staying connected in today’s fast-paced world. After subscribing to this offer, you will get unlimited PTCL minutes along with 700 mobile minutes. Not only this you will also get additional 100 international minutes.

Check Also: PTCL Flash Fiber is now Available in One More Locality of Quetta

Stay Connected with PTCL Freedom Plus: A Comprehensive Call Package

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited PTCL-PTCL minutes

700 mobile minutes

100 international minutes for Zone-1 countries

Free VAS bundle

Validity:

This offer is valid for 30 days.

Cost:

This offer will cost you PKR 1000/ only

How to Avail this offer?

To avail of this offer, you have to first get a PTCL connection. For this, please call 1218 or email [email protected].

Moreover, PTCL is also providing an amazing limited-time offer for its customers who can now get a discount on installation charges of all new connections of PTCL.

See Also: Enjoy Unlimited PTCL Calls With Flash Fiber Hello Bronze