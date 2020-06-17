Stay Connected with your Study Group with Jazz Weekly Study from Home Bundle

Due to the lockdown imposed by the government to control COVID-19 spread, closure of schools was evident and most of the schools shifted to online education. Unfortunately, not all students can afford internet packages and laptops to acquire virtual education. To meet these crises, Jazz is trying to make education for everyone. For it, the telecom operator launched Jazz Parho App initially. Jazz Parho offers a wide variety of instructional content for students of class 1 to 12th. This app enables students to learn important concepts of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics based onboard curriculum. Now to facilitate students further, it has introduced Jazz Weekly Study from Home Bundle.

Jazz Weekly Study from Home Bundle

With Jazz weekly study from home bundle, one gets 10 GB data and unlimited jazz mins from 8am to 6pm for the entire week.

Offer Details:

Offers Data Jazz Mins Subscription Cost Subscription code Status Code Validity Name Details 10 GB Unlimited Rs. 100 *117*14# *117*14*2# Weekly Weekly Study from home bundle

Source: Jazz

Terms and Conditions:

The offer’s incentive is usable between 8am – 6pm.

Call Setup fee of Rs. 0.15 per call is applicable.

The offer is non-recursive and the customer will have to dial the string *117*14# to subscribe the offer again.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

If the user is not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

Overage of Rs. 2.0/MB applies in case offer incentives are exhausted.

