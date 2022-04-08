Tarteel AI: A Revolutionary Quran Application

Artificial intelligence (AI) is surely a revolutionary concept. It brings so much innovation to every field of life. AI finds its way into everything nowadays and makes it unique and more practical than before. You might have seen many Quran apps on Google Play Store regarding its recitation and translation. But recently, AI integrated Quran app becomes available to the world. It is an exceptionally useful app. Here is everything you need to know about Tarteel AI.

Tarteel AI

It is an amazing Quran app created by a team of Muslim software engineers. They’ve worked for NASA, Amazon, Twitter, and META before. Abdellatif Abdelfattah and a group of other brilliant people created Tarteel AI. The team has combined AI technology with their passion for the Quran to produce a platform that offers a fresh perspective on four major areas of study: reading, understanding, memorization, and recitation.

It is like having an AI Quran instructor with you all the time. This is accomplished through the use of speech-to-text and AI technologies. The app detects what you’re saying as you recite a verse. If there is a mistake, the program will point it out to you. Amazing!

The app is for everybody because of its user-friendly interface. Tarteel AI serves your devotion to the Quran and assists you in accomplishing your goals. Even if you are a student wanting to learn Quran or the elderly wanting to improve the mistakes you make while recitation.

How to Access the App

The makers of the app quit their jobs to create this. You can get it for free by searching for “Tarteel: Quran A.I.” via your iOS or Android device.

Inform your friends about it and spread the app worldwide. It will assist a large number of people in improving their Quran recitation skills.

