TECNO – PUBG Marketing Dealer’s Championship comes to an end

TECNO recently announced the winners for the Marketing Dealer’s PUBG Championship. Ali Communication – Team Venality won all matches and was rewarded with four brand new POVA 2 phones.

TECNO announced this championship for the promotion of the latest POVA 2 gaming phone. The registrations for the MD championship took place from August 27 till September 9. A total of 118 teams participated, each carried four members, out of which 23 teams got selected for the final matches.

The final event took place last Saturday where three teams qualified for the finale and won brand new POVA 2 devices. The winning team Ali Communications received four new POVA phones; the first runner-up, Uniworld received two new POVA 2 phones; whereas the second runner-up, New-look received one new POVA 2 device.

The overall matches went well with dealers participating quite enthusiastically in all matches. The winners were appreciated for their victory with new phones. Interactions like these help build a stronger Brand-dealer relationship.

After the successful Dealer’s championship. TECNO is bringing another PUBG battleground for Campus champions. The brand shall be engaging university campus students for this championship.