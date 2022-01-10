Now Tecno has announced a telescopic macro lens that promises to significantly improve not only the quality of macro shots but also the whole experience of taking them. This is not the first time, the company has introduced an innovative technology. Last month, Tecno teased its sensor-shift IS technology for smartphone cameras. Sensor-Shift stabilizes images using sensor movements to compensate for vibrations rather than using lens movements as in existing cameras.

Tecno Announces the World’s First Telescopic Macro Lens for Smartphones

This is a telephoto macro lens that extends from the body allows you to take close-up shots without having to get too close to the subject. It offers 5x optical zoom and the end result is comparable to the main camera’s, the company claims. That’s something we haven’t seen before with the current macro cameras. The tech also allows for a bigger aperture, which is crucial for good photos.

Additionally, Tecno says the design is quite compact and doesn’t need big housing. However, the company does not provide any specific detail about the camera.

Moreover, the company did not exactly announce when a Tecno smartphone with the new telescopic lens will launch. However, it will be available later this year, that’s for sure.

Tecno is committed to bringing continuous innovation, developing professional cameras for photography and videography, and empowering consumers to express their lifestyles through the power of the future lens.

