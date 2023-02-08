Telenor Pakistan further enriches Insurance Plans for its Franchise Staff

Advertisement

Staying committed to the health and safety of its people, Telenor Pakistan is proud to announce enhancements to insurance plans for its franchise staff, setting another benchmark in the industry. Insurance plans for franchise staff members was a novel move introduced by Telenor Pakistan last year and is now offering greater value for all its franchise employees.

As part of the enhanced insurance plans made with the support from Askari Insurance, Telenor Pakistan has expanded the IPD Insurance being offered to include coverage for franchise staff families, with the addition of two dependents, coverage for maternity and child vaccination, as well as access to blood testing facilities. As inflationary challenges hit the country, Telenor Pakistan continues to prioritize affordability and the well-being of its extended field force while setting new standards in the industry with its elaborate insurance plans.

“Our franchise staff are the backbone of the organization, they are the human capital that makes the organization’s success possible.” said Umair Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan. “These resources are on the road every day serving the retail and making our products available. They need to perform their jobs safely and effectively, and we are pleased to offer these new insurance plans to all franchise staff members immediately. This is in continuation of our initiatives whereby we are continuously educating about the need of wearing helmets, road safety and ensuring that they have valid driver licenses.”

The new insurance plans will be available to all franchise staff members effective immediately. Telenor Pakistan continues to be the trendsetter in the industry by introducing such initiatives for its valued employees and staff.

