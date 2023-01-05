Telenor Pakistan joins hands with Roche Diagnostics to raise health awareness

Advertisement

Telenor Pakistan and Roche Diagnostics have joined hands to raise awareness about top prevailing diseases in Pakistan — through the network’s mobile health services — Khushaal Aangan, Khushaal Zamindar, Khushaal Sehat and Healthline IVR and Mobile App.

Under the partnership agreement, Telenor Pakistan will send awareness text messages to its customers and host live shows to create reliable awareness about diabetes, its symptoms, and the need for referral to the doctor, along with other diseases. This awareness campaign is designed to reach people in both the urban and rural areas of Pakistan to provide them with health and wellness related information, bridging not only the digital divide, but also uplifting the country’s healthcare sector. Moreover, Telenor Pakistan’s mobile health platform, HealthLine users will be offered discounts at laboratories around Pakistan for diabetes testing.

M-health is gaining traction in the country; however, the lack of health awareness and information asymmetry on health persist. Telenor Pakistan has been working to tackle this issue through pioneering initiatives such as Healthline and Khushal Sehat.

Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Pakistan, commented on the partnership,

“Through a strong portfolio of mobile health service delivery applications, Telenor Pakistan is well positioned to partner with healthcare providers like Roche Diagnostics to disseminate awareness and help provide digital healthcare solutions for all, reinforcing our ambition to go beyond connectivity.”

Thilo Brenner, head of sub-region 1, Roche Diagnostics Asia-Pacific, “Patient awareness and access to quality diagnostics solutions are essential for effective healthcare programs. We are excited to partner with Telenor Pakistan in order to raise greater disease awareness among people and communities across Pakistan.”

Education is one of the most powerful tools in the fight against diabetes that can create an appropriate level of awareness regarding its prevention. In November, Telenor Pakistan and Roche Diagnostics joined hands to offer the network’s employees an informative webinar to commemorate Diabetes Awareness Month, featuring discussions with health experts. The two companies recently also collaborated on World Hepatitis Day to create awareness about the disease affecting up to 1.3 million people of all ages in rural Pakistan.

