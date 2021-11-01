Tencent Games Announces Open-World Action RPG Honor of Kings: World

Tencent Games and TiMi Studio Group have announced a new game based on their mobile title Honor of Kings. Honor of Kings: World is an open-world action RPG that will be released worldwide on multiple consoles. Currently, the company has not revealed the exact date of the game. However, Tencent Games published a trailer for the game which showcases some gameplay. You can watch the gameplay trailer below:

In the trailer, the game’s premise is delivered by the game’s protagonists. Shortly afterwards, there’s a showcase of the game’s combat which mixes both physical attacks (using swords and bows) and magical attacks. The game then gives players a glimpse of the world as the game’s title is revealed in full.

The companies also announced a collaboration with science-fiction writer Liu Cixin, known for The Three-Body Problem and more. He will bring his unique perception of Chinese culture and aesthetics to Honor of Kings: World.

Honor of Kings (also known as Arena of Valor) is a MOBA game released on Android and iOS in China. According to the developers at TiMi Studio Group, the game averages a total of 100 million active users in the world. While the game has had its fair share of controversy in the gaming industry. It also has enjoyed significant success, being the first mobile game of its kind to break $10 Billion USD in total revenue.

It is one of the highest-grossing mobile games in the world. The game grossed a total of $717 million during the period, making it the highest-grossing game on the App Store. Other games on Sensor Tower’s Top 5 most-revenue generating games on the iPhones for the period of January 1, 2021, to March 30, 2021 list included: PUBG Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Roblox.

