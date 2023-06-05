Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 8 series. Most likely the phones will come with the next-gen Google-branded SoC — the Tensor G3, codenamed zuma. Now a prominent leaker Kamila Wojciechowska has revealed the detailed specs of Tensor G3.

According to her, the new chip will supposedly offer nine CPU cores (4+4+1), bringing together four Cortex-A510 cores and four Cortex-A715, followed by a solitary high-performance Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.0 GHz. While the addition of the second-gen Armv9 processor will strengthen the Tensor G3’s performance.

Tensor G3 Specs – Major Leak Details All

Another major change with the Tensor G3 is 64-bit-only apps out of the box. This has been a long-awaited change on Android and one that a lot of developers are looking forward to.

The Tensor G3 will reportedly utilize the Arm Mali-G715 (Immortalis) GPU, a decent upgrade from the seven-core Mali-G710 graphics unit. The leaker assumed that GPU could be set up in a 10-core configuration, unlocking ray-tracing capabilities.

One of the more eye-catching features of the Tensor G3 will be the AV1 encoder. This is courtesy of the latest “BigWave” block, an upgraded version of the “BigOcean” hardware video decoder block from previous Tensor chips.

While BigWave will continue to offer AV1 video decoding at up to 4K60, it will now be able to offer AV1 encoding at up to 4K30.

An all-new TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) is also onboard the Tensor G3, known internally as “Rio.” There is no more detail available about it.

Moreover, Google’s new mobile chip will support the UFS 4.0 storage standard. Despite all these new upgrades, Google may stick with the same Exynos Modem 5300 from the Tensor G2. However, some leaks are also claiming that Tensor G3 would be based on the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Exynos 2300 mobile chipset.

We’re still a few months away from the Pixel 8’s arrival. We will get more details about it in the coming weeks.

