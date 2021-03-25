Tesla can be Bought for Bitcoin- Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company’s electric vehicles can now be bought through bitcoin. This option will be available for people by the end of the year 2022.

Elon Musk Announced this on Twitter. He tweeted:

“You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin.”

He also said that the Bitcoin given to the company for buying Tesla will not be converted into any conventional currency. This announcement has come after Elon revealed buying of $1.5 billion bitcoin. So he will accept it as a form of a car payment, sending the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

This is not surprising for us as Musk had been promoting cryptocurrency for a long time and has also criticized conventional cash several times. While talking about conventional currency, he said:

“It has a negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere.”

He is of the opinion that cash cannot make the difference of impact that cryptocurrency can make for the S&P 500 company. After a giant company like Tesla made an investment in bitcoin, many other big companies like Uber and Twitter shared positive reviews on cryptocurrency.

Uber Chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi shared that the company discussed the idea of investing in bitcoin but dismissed it later on. However, he also revealed that Uber is open to accept bitcoin as payment. On the other hand, Twitter also said that the matter of holding bitcoin is still undecided.

Also Read: Tesla to collaborate with Samsung on the 5nm chip