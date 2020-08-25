Huawei has launched the best devices from the last some years. Due to COVID, all the device makers are slow in launching new devices however, the Chinese tech giant is working on multiple devices out of which we came across renders of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus last week. The renders revealed some marvelous features including notch-less display, pop up camera, the triple camera setup on the back. Today, we have come across Specs Huawei Y9a, a similar device having some great features. These images are received by Iraq where a couple of images were placed by Huawei Y9a in their shop which revealed key specs and design of the program.

These are the Key Specs of Huawei Y9a

Huawei Y9a will come with a notch-less display featuring a camera bump on the back. This device includes four cameras due to which the flash is placed outside the module in the top left corner. The primary camera on the device has a 64 MP sensor along with 8 MP and two 2 MP modules.

Huawei Y9a will have 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage however there is an external memory option as well. The smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader that supports 40w SuperChrage fast charging. The device will come in two colors. Huawei will keep its trend alive, as it won’t support Google’s services, so users will have to rely on the company’s AppGallery to download apps on the smartphone.

We have come across these specifications, so the rest of the plans are still a mystery. Huawei has not confirmed whether these features are confirmed or not, but as the company is placing ads in retail stores it means that the device is going to be official.

Also Read: With Unrivalled, Affordable Performance the New HUAWEI MatePad T 8 Goes on Sale