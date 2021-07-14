Huami is working on a new technology intervention that is the Smallest MRI scanner. While the company is famous for Amazfit brand of smartwatches, the announcement of the World’s Smallest MRI scanner was a surprise for all of us. It clearly shows the company is expanding its portfolio in other areas especially the health sector. This would be the first portable scanner launched.

MRI is a giant machine that takes a large space in hospitals and is placed in a designated room because of the space issue. Since these machines are giant, they cannot be moved around and the patient has to come into the room which becomes extremely difficult sometimes. This issue compelled Huami to come up with the very first portable machine.

This is the World’s Smallest MRI scanner

The scanner has a height of 1.5 meters, occupies an area of less than 2m², and weighs less than 800 kilograms. The lightest MRI scanner weighs about 6.8 tons while heavier models weigh as much as 37 tons. They also take up as much as 35m² of space and are as high as 2.5 meters.

According to the manufacturer, an MRI scanner doesn’t need a specially shielded room, due to which, the installation cost is reduced. The huami scanner consumes just 1KW whereas the current scanners that consume between 50kW to 120kW.

Apart from this, the MRI provides high-quality imaging and has a difference of about 300 in the signal-to-noise ratio as compared to previous machines.

Right now the company has not revealed the launch date and cost of the MRI scanner but we expect it to be less expensive than the traditional ones.

Also Read: MIT Researchers Successfully Design Artificial Brain Chips