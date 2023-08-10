According to comparative research conducted by a Website Planet Security Team, the majority of marketers are experiencing higher levels of engagement on Threads than they do on X (the social media network that was once known as Twitter), despite the fact that Threads has a significantly smaller user base.

It analyzed the volume of comments and likes that were got by 30 different companies on posts that needed to be identical to one another or were made at the same time on Threads and X.

The recent analysis has revealed that a staggering 87% of accounts on Meta’s platform, known as Threads, witnessed a surge in user engagement with their posts. Astonishingly, this surge occurred despite the fact that these accounts had a smaller number of followers compared to others. To put it simply, out of all the accounts analyzed, only four were an exception to this trend. This finding highlights the significant impact that Threads has had on boosting user interaction, even for accounts with a relatively modest following.

Red Bull, which has approximately 85 percent fewer followers on Threads, saw 23 times as many likes on its post. Additionally, it received 107 replies, in comparison to only seven on X.

Even though McDonald’s was one of the companies that did better on X, the difference between them and the other companies wasn’t that large. On Threads, it only had roughly a quarter of the usual amount of likes, and it only had 2% of the usual number of follows.

According to a recent study conducted by Website Planet, companies experienced a significant disparity in the number of likes received on Threads compared to X. On average, the companies analyzed received a staggering eight times more likes on Threads than on X, highlighting the platform’s popularity and engagement among users. This research sheds light on the varying levels of success companies can achieve on different social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of understanding and utilizing the most effective channels for reaching their target audience.

The newly launched social media platform, Threads, has swiftly amassed an astounding 100 million users within a mere five days. This impressive achievement has outpaced the time it took ChatGPT, another prominent platform, to reach the same milestone. Threads, positioned as a direct competitor to Elon Musk’s Twitter, has made a resounding impact in the digital sphere since its recent launch.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told employees that over half of its customers have stopped using the app, but Meta thinks that by introducing additional features, they will return. However, despite the challenges, companies may be more inclined to engage in posting on Threads if they observe a higher level of interactions compared to their competitors.

It has also been revealed that news organizations stand to benefit greatly from utilizing Threads, a popular social media platform. The study indicates that these organizations often share the same content across multiple platforms, including Threads.

For instance, a comparison of Reuters posts conducted by Website Planet revealed that Threads had 6.5 times more likes, despite the fact that the account on Threads had less than one-hundredth the number of followers as X.

Check Out: Threads To Get DM Feature Soon: Instagram Head.