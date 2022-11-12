Finally, TikTok’s in-app shopping feature is starting to roll out in the US market. The company began testing its in-app shopping feature this week which allows users to purchase items directly inside the TikTok app. This was a long-awaited feature and the users were really waiting for this feature.

TikTok Starts Testing its in-app Shopping Feature

Now, the company has started rolling out in the US. However, it will roll out to other countries as well. The company had previously experimented with a Shopify shopping tab. It is gearing up to bring live shopping features to the US after a reportedly slow start earlier this year.

TikTok spokesperson Laura Perez confirmed that the new feature is being tested in the US but didn’t provide additional details. It was previously available to the UK, Indonesia, and other countries in Southeast Asia. According to the reports, TikTok is inviting US businesses to the new shopping program.

TikTok has also been eyeing live shopping in the US, partnering with companies to bring the feature to users for the holiday season.

Additionally, TikTok has been recruiting for jobs related to US-based fulfilment centres that would provide warehousing and returns for customers.

“The e-commerce industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years and has become a hotly contested space amongst leading Internet companies, and its future growth cannot be underestimated,” one of the job listings reads. “With millions of loyal users globally, we believe TikTok is an ideal platform to deliver a brand new and better e-commerce experience to our users.”

