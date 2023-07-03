Twitter Imposes Daily Limit on Number of Posts Users Can See

Usually, social media networks want you to spend all of your hours on them, so they can learn more about what you like and use that to serve you with targeted ads and thus make money. On the contrary, Twitter has become the first social media network that has placed a daily limit on how many posts you can see before you get locked out of the site.

Twitter owner and ex-CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter is applying temporary limits to how many posts users can read daily. According to the announcement, Twitter is taking this step to address “extreme levels” of data scraping and “system manipulation.”

Twitter Imposes Daily Limit on the Number of Posts Users Can See

At first, the verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts daily, unverified accounts to 600 posts per day, while new unverified accounts are limited to reading 300 posts daily. The announcement does not clarify the difference between an “unverified account” and a “new unverified account.”

A few hours later, Musk increased the limit to 10,000 posts, 1,000 posts, and 500 posts per day, respectively.

Elon Musk also retweeted a parody account of himself that ridiculed Twitter users as being Twitter addicts and that Elon is supposedly doing a “good deed for the world.”

These announcements come shortly after Twitter prohibited unregistered users from viewing tweets on the social media website. Since Musk’s takeover in 2022, Twitter has eliminated over 80% of its workforce.

Many Twitter users began reporting a “Rate limit exceeded” error. This error would freeze the user’s timeline and display no further tweets. It also asked them to “wait a few moments then try again” causing frustration.

There is also no indication of how much of your tweet quota you have used up already. Also, there is no clarity on whether seeing the same tweet twice would count once or twice against your quota. There are many unclear points, we hope Musk will clear them all up shortly.

