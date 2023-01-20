Twitterrific and other Clients Start Removing Their Apps After Twitter Blocked Them

Advertisement

A few days earlier we reported that some third-party apps like Twitterific, Tweetbot and many others are facing problems on Twitter. Later on, Twitter officially confirmed to shut down those services. Now, Twitterrific and other third-party clients started removing their apps after Twitter blocked them. Twitterrific said in a blog post that “a Twitter that we no longer recognize as trustworthy nor want to work with any longer.”

The app has had a rich association with Twitter. It was one of the first mobile and desktop clients for the platform, and it helped form the word “Tweet”. In fact, Twitterrific was built back in 2007 — even before Twitter made its own iOS app.

Twitterrific’s demise comes after Twitter intentionally started blocking third-party clients without any explanation. Earlier this week, the TwitterDev account posted that the company had been suspending these apps in breach of “its longstanding API rules.” But it didn’t specify what rules were broken.

Twitterrific is not alone. Many other apps have started to remove or are preparing to remove their apps from different app stores. Tweetbot has already pulled the Mac client from the App Store and the iOS app will follow soon.

Despite Twitter’s announcement, some Twitter clients are still working. However, the company could suspend them at any time.

Third-party clients have added so much to Twitter as a platform. Tweetie, an app Twitter acquired in 2010, was behind the pull to refresh the timeline feature that everyone is familiar with. Twitterrific has contributed to things like the bird logo, character count, and conversations. On the other hand, Twitter hasn’t given an explanation for this move.

