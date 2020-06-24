Recently, the Punjab police have decided to ban famous battle royale shooter game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battleground) in the capital city of Lahore after two teenagers commit suicide over the online shooter video game, the department announced a day ago.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab Police, Ashfaq Khan, has sought to write a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) asking them to ban PUBG in Lahore.

Two Teenagers From Lahore Commit Suicide Over PUBG

PUBG is a survival game designed by a South Korean company in which contestants are dropped onto some island, and the primary mission is to eliminate each other. That’s the reason the game is categorized as a battle royale based survival game where about one hundred players are released onto a vast battlefield where they battle it out for loot and chicken dinners (#1 position).

Since its release, the game has performed exceptionally well, with millions of individuals downloading the game during the very first week of launch. In December 2019, PUBG Mobile had nearly two hundred million more downloads.

About a month ago, The Lahore High Court (LHC) instructed concerned authorities to ban the PUBG Mobile in the province following its “negative impact on children”. The current suicide cases have been registered by the authorities, and further investigations are underway. As of now, reports allege that the suicide cases happened due to the teenagers being told to stop playing PUBG bu their parents. Now such a response is really surprising for anyone as technology has molded the minds of young generation.

