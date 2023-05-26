U Star 130: An unexpected gift for UPaisa users

In today’s world, digital financial services are more than just a convenience. They have become a necessity for millions of people who want to manage their money, pay their bills, send and receive payments, invest, save and much more.

When people use a digital financial service, they usually want it to be easy to use, reliable, secure, fast and have access to many important financial services. Anything further exceeds expectations and providing more than what is expected is certainly the highest calling of Pakistani digital financial services provider, UPaisa.

UPaisa has revolutionized Pakistan’s financial landscape through innovation, modernization and a constant lookout for the evolving global trends and growing needs of its customers. Apart from achieving excellence in the core business, it untiringly endeavours to improve user experience on its platform by offering exclusive products and solutions for its customers. One of these is U Star 130, a Ufone weekly bundle, which is a truly unique and matchless bundle offer for UPaisa wallet users.

The special bundle provides comparatively much larger Call, Data, Social and SMS resources on Ufone 4G network where users can enjoy uninterrupted voice and data connectivity.

U Star 130

The bucket contains following resources for users:

1,000 On-net minutes

30 Off-net minutes

1,000 SMS

5 GB Data (2.5 GB for Facebook and WhatsApp)

U Star 130 costs PKR 130 and has a validity of 7 days. Customers can subscribe via UPaisa app in Load and Bundles tab or Ufone customers can also dial string *786*4*2#

What’s more: UPaisa Rewards You with More Airtime on Every Ufone Recharge and Bundle Subscription.

UPaisa knows how to reward its loyal customers. Every Ufone prepaid customer who uses UPaisa to recharge their airtime or subscribe to a bundle will get 10% extra airtime as a reward. This reward airtime will be valid for 7 days and can be used for any Ufone service. So what are you waiting for? Subscribe to the bundle now!

