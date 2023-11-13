UPaisa launches ‘Daily Cash Reward Program’ for active customers

UPaisa is offering an exciting Daily Cash Reward Program for its active customers on maintaining balance in their accounts. Starting from a minimum daily account balance of Rs. 500 only, the rewards are structured into five slabs with increasing daily rewards.

In addition to providing incentives for active account holders, this offer has been designed to generate mutual benefits for customers amid challenging economic conditions. It not only enhances their current balances but also encourages savings for a better future.

The Daily Rewards Offer preserves UPaisa’s endeavor to provide additional facilitation to its users. The platform focuses on enhancing user satisfaction through high-quality core products and service delivery, along with a wide range of exclusive features, offers and value-added services.

Daily Cash Reward Program

The initiative extends to all types of customer accounts. While existing customers can start availing of the daily rewards right away by topping up their accounts, the offer also extends to new users, who can download the app from Google Play or App Store, register and enter the world of extraordinary ease and enablement.

UPaisa provides cutting-edge digital financial services, including money transfers, payments, digital wallets and much more. It further adds value for its customer by providing high range of exclusive discounts on various Ufone 4G Bundles and free airtime cashback on Ufone 4G airtime recharge. Its mobile app is a 24/7 personal bank in the palm, enabling users to carry out transactions conveniently, regardless of the time and location. It constantly innovates and invests to always deliver a superior user experience.

Also Read: Ufone 4G expands the range of discounted offers on UPaisa