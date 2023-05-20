UPaisa introduces Digital QR Code Scan feature for hassle-free transactions

In line with its commitment to providing high-quality user journeys, UPaisa has introduced an innovative QR Code Scan feature on its digital app to bring unprecedented ease and convenience to its users. The innovative upgrade simplifies financial transactions and enhances the usability of financial technology for a larger section of the population.

UPaisa is one of the most trusted financial brands when it comes to ease of access, security, and reliability and the new innovative feature enhances user-friendliness of the app manifolds by doing away with the need for manual data and information entry. Going forward, UPaisa users will just need to scan the recipient’s QR Code and transfer funds in a secure and hassle-free manner.

The feature also allows UPaisa users to create, save and share their QR codes with other users, enabling easy fund transfers with just a simple scan. UPaisa is available to all data users, who can download and install the app from Play Store or App Store and start using it right away to experience swift and convenient financial transactions. Ufone 4G users can also access the feature by simply dialing *786# from their handsets.

UPaisa constantly innovates and invests significantly in the modernization of its services and infrastructure to deliver a superior user experience to its customers. Apart from its core operations, the platform has been instrumental in fostering the financial inclusion of unserved and underserved communities in Pakistan, thereby opening new avenues for their socioeconomic integration and development.

