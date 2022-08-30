UPaisa expands measures to help flood victims across Pakistan

In continuing its support during these challenging times, UPaisa is offering flood relief support to vulnerable communities by enabling its subscribers to make direct donations to a host of organizations participating in relief efforts. UPaisa customers have the freedom to choose from a list of aid organizations which they can access by logging in to the application or by simply dialing USSD *786*8#.

Edhi Foundation, Akhuwat, Shifa Foundation, Health and Nutrition Development Society, Rashid Khan Trust, Saylani Welfare International Trust, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Bait us Salam Welfare Trust, Sundas Foundation, Rizq Trust & Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund are some of the causes that users can donate to. These NGOs will use the funds donated to offer further assistance to the people affected by floods and provide them essential items such as emergency medical supplies, clothes, shelter, food and more.

UPaisa provides a user-friendly interface

UPaisa provides its customers with a user-friendly interface that enables donors to transfer funds in just a few taps. Users no longer have to log onto their computers or look for a collection point to make donations. Without leaving the comfort of their homes subscribers can also make direct donations to assist families affected by the floods.

The easy-to-navigate application will allow subscribers the freedom to make donations from anywhere and anytime. Beyond providing essential connectivity, Pakistani telecom company Ufone 4G together with UPaisa are rallying together and taking swift action in expanding their relief efforts across the flood-affected areas. Their priority is to ensure the people affected by the floods can stay connected to their friends and family.

Ufone 4G, is a socially responsible Pakistani entity understands the plight of the affected communities and stands ready to assist them. The relief measures through the UPaisa App is not only dedicated to bringing positive change but also serve as a commitment towards enabling customers to continue making donations from a secure and trusted platform. As part of its purpose, UPaisa is providing a platform for all its subscribers to offer humanitarian support to vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

