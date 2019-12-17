UAE launches A New Website For Golden Visa Applications

The Federal Agency for Identification and Citizenship (FAIC) has announced that it will introduce a process to apply for permanent golden residency in UAE through a dedicated website for entrepreneurs and qualified talent to access the applications submitted and the procedures followed to grant permanent golden residency.

How To Apply?

Until obtaining a permanent golden residency visa for UAE, applicants can file their applications and apply their official documents through the https:/business.goldenvisa.ae website to familiarize themselves with the comprehensive projects. The FAIC must complete the procedures required for granting business and skilled talent visas.

The electronic system makes it easy to submit applications and allows all government entities concerned to check the status of their applications and attachments in order to ensure that they meet the conditions required.

“The official launch of the website to receive golden residency applications from entrepreneurs and skilled talent is the starting point for more benefits and unparalleled features that will allow business owners to have wider opportunities and wider options for more efficient investment management and growth,” said Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for identity and Citizenship.

He further added that these advantages and apps would shorten most procedures and business owners with great facilities, not only at the personal and family level, but also at the professional level, by simplifying procedures and offering all elements of performance. In compliance with the resolution of the Cabinet, entrepreneurs are given a 5-year visa and may be eligible for permanent residence.