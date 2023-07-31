In June, Ubisoft described the map size of Assassin’s Creed Mirage as being closer to that of Constantinople in Revelations or Paris in Unity. Now, in an interview with French YouTuber Julien Chièze, lead producer Fabian Salomon has revealed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take only 20-30 hours t complete.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Only Takes 20–30 Hours to Complete

He revealed that the company is under playtesting now. He further said, “The latest playtimes we’ve received average around 20–23 hours. That can go up to 25–30 hours for the completionists, and we’ll say that those who will be rushing the game will be around 20 hours.”

That would bring Mirage in line with the early Assassin’s Creed games, which took around 40 hours to complete. On the other hand, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or Valhalla will cost more than 100 of your life’s precious hours.

Mirage will be set in Baghdad during the ninth century. It seems like a deliberate attempt to bring the series back to its roots. It’s focused on a single city rather than an open world, protagonist Basim is more of a stealth and parkour expert than a warrior, and it’s even bringing back bench assassinations. Social stealth and weapons like blow darts seem to be the order of the day.

The previous leak has also revealed the game’s menu. It displays “Investigation,” “Inventory,” and “Tools” on the user interface, with “Investigation” receiving the most attention till now.

