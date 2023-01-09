Ufone 4G’s ‘Regional Play’ brings exclusive Voice and Data offers for 48 districts in Pakistan

Advertisement

Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone 4G has introduced extremely aggressive Packages to bring exclusive Voice and Data bundles in 48 districts across all four provinces. The offer has been designed to provide equitable access to contemporary and leading-edge voice and data services in affordable prices, so that customers across the country can enjoy enhanced utility and improved user experience over Ufone 4G’s high-speed network.

Advertisement

The exclusive offer is available to customers who are active from last 90 days or have recently joined Ufone network. Customers can avail of the offers by simply dialing *4466# from their handsets to enjoy video calling, gaming, browsing, socializing, educational and professional pursuits and much more on Ufone’s blazing fast 4G network or can visit the retailer to avail the amazing offering. Here is the list of districts and the corresponding offers under Ufone 4G’s Regional Play:

District Offer 1 Offer 2 Offer 3 Eligibility Customer Code Gujranwala Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only (First Call Activity or New Sim) *4466# Sialkot Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Faisalabad Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Abbottabad Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Jhelum Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Sargodha Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base (Already active customers) *4466# Sheikhupura Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Jhang Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Okara Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Sahiwal Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Mandi Bahauddin Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Mansehra Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Narowal Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Gujrat Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Toba Tek Singh Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Mianwali Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Bhakkar Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Khushab Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Multan Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Kasur Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Rahim Yar Khan Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Bahawalpur Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Muzaffargarh Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Sawat Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Khanewal Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Bahawalnagar Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) – All Base *4466# Haripur Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Lakki Marwat Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Nasirabad Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Mardan Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Attock Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Dadu Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Swabi Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Charsadda Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Sanghar Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Nawabshah Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Mirpur Khas Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Badin Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS – – Last 90-day FCA Only *4466# Vehari Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more All Base *4466# Nankana Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more All Base *4466# Leiah Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more All Base *4466# Khairpur Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more All Base *4466# Pakpattan Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more All Base *4466# Lodhran Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more All Base *4466# Hafizabad Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more All Base *4466# Thatta Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more All Base *4466# Ghotki Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more All Base *4466# Naushehro Feroze Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10) Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more All Base *4466#

Ufone 4G is committed to delivering high-quality and reliable voice and data services across the country to foster the digital inclusion of all regardless of their socioeconomic or geographical standing. The recent offer addresses the issue of affordability which is evidently one of the most potent hindrances in access to the internet and digital inclusion of the low-income segments of society. Through the Regional Play, Ufone 4G devolves its digital inclusion agenda to the ground level to enhance its impact, so that more and more people are able to access uninterrupted and high-speed connectivity to unlock their potential for socio-economic progress and development.

Advertisement

Also Check: Ufone 4G users to get 1GB free data on ‘UPower 120’ subscription