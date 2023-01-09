Ufone 4G’s ‘Regional Play’ brings exclusive Voice and Data offers for 48 districts in Pakistan
Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone 4G has introduced extremely aggressive Packages to bring exclusive Voice and Data bundles in 48 districts across all four provinces. The offer has been designed to provide equitable access to contemporary and leading-edge voice and data services in affordable prices, so that customers across the country can enjoy enhanced utility and improved user experience over Ufone 4G’s high-speed network.
The exclusive offer is available to customers who are active from last 90 days or have recently joined Ufone network. Customers can avail of the offers by simply dialing *4466# from their handsets to enjoy video calling, gaming, browsing, socializing, educational and professional pursuits and much more on Ufone’s blazing fast 4G network or can visit the retailer to avail the amazing offering. Here is the list of districts and the corresponding offers under Ufone 4G’s Regional Play:
|District
|Offer 1
|Offer 2
|Offer 3
|Eligibility
|Customer Code
|Gujranwala
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only (First Call Activity or New Sim)
|*4466#
|Sialkot
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Faisalabad
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Abbottabad
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Jhelum
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Sargodha
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base (Already active customers)
|*4466#
|Sheikhupura
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Jhang
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Okara
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Sahiwal
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Mandi Bahauddin
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Mansehra
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Narowal
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Gujrat
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Toba Tek Singh
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Mianwali
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Bhakkar
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Khushab
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Multan
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Kasur
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Rahim Yar Khan
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Bahawalpur
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Muzaffargarh
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Sawat
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Khanewal
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Bahawalnagar
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|–
|All Base
|*4466#
|Haripur
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Lakki Marwat
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Nasirabad
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Mardan
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Attock
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Dadu
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Swabi
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Charsadda
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Sanghar
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Nawabshah
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Mirpur Khas
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Badin
|Rs. 100 – 5000 On Net + 100 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|–
|–
|Last 90-day FCA Only
|*4466#
|Vehari
|Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more
|All Base
|*4466#
|Nankana
|Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more
|All Base
|*4466#
|Leiah
|Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more
|All Base
|*4466#
|Khairpur
|Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more
|All Base
|*4466#
|Pakpattan
|Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more
|All Base
|*4466#
|Lodhran
|Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more
|All Base
|*4466#
|Hafizabad
|Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more
|All Base
|*4466#
|Thatta
|Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more
|All Base
|*4466#
|Ghotki
|Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more
|All Base
|*4466#
|Naushehro Feroze
|Rs. 50 – 5000 On Net + 200 Off Net + 10 GB Data (5+5), 1000 SMS
|Rs. 100 – 20 GB (10 + 10)
|Muft Mornings (9 am to 12 pm) for 7 days on recharge of Rs. 100 or more
|All Base
|*4466#
Ufone 4G is committed to delivering high-quality and reliable voice and data services across the country to foster the digital inclusion of all regardless of their socioeconomic or geographical standing. The recent offer addresses the issue of affordability which is evidently one of the most potent hindrances in access to the internet and digital inclusion of the low-income segments of society. Through the Regional Play, Ufone 4G devolves its digital inclusion agenda to the ground level to enhance its impact, so that more and more people are able to access uninterrupted and high-speed connectivity to unlock their potential for socio-economic progress and development.
