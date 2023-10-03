Ufone 4G expands the range of discounted offers on UPaisa

Ufone 4G is expanding the range of its special and discounted offers available exclusively on UPaisa – a cutting-edge 360-degree digital financial solutions platform powered by Ufone 4G. The company has now announced discounts on two of its most sought-after hybrid bundles; Weekly Digital Offer and Digital Grand Offer to provide greater value to its customers. In addition to this, Ufone 4G also offers exciting discounts on Super Card Grand, Sab Se Bari Offer, Social Plus offer and UPower through UPaisa to transform the customer experience.

Ufone 4G has enriched the exclusive range UPaisa offers by offering a remarkable discount on the Weekly Digital Offer, bringing down the price from PKR 430 to just PKR 399. Users can enjoy seamless connectivity with 60GBs of lightning-fast 4G data, 600 Offnet Mins with unlimited Ufone to Ufone minutes and SMS. While an 11% discount is being offered on Digital Grand Offer for customers requiring more data and even greater value. Priced now at only PKR 1250 instead of PKR 1400, this incredible offer includes a generous allocation of 100GB of high-speed 4G data, 1000 Offnet Minutes with unlimited Ufone to Ufone minutes and SMS allowing users to surf, stream, and connect with their friends and family around the clock.

Ufone 4G discounted offers on UPaisa

These offers could not have come at a more opportune moment, as one of the most anticipated cricketing events globally, the 2023 Cricket World Cup, has already kick-started, and lots of fans use online streaming services to catch the action live. Ufone 4G’s discounted huge data buckets and high-speed internet will make the viewing experience truly rewarding and unforgettable.

The company’s discounted hybrid offers are tailor-made to provide the ultimate content streaming experience, ensuring that users never miss a moment of the action, all while saving big on their mobile expenses.

Ufone 4G customers can avail these discounted offers by downloading UPaisa app from app store or by dialing *786# from their Ufone number.

