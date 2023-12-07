Ufone 4G’s Digital Grand Offer brings exciting discounts, free subscriptions to SHOQ and Golootlo

Pakistani telecommunication company, Ufone 4G has enhanced the value of its Digital Grand Offer by adding exciting discounts and free subscriptions to PTCL’s digital OTT platform, SHOQ and popular discounts platform, Golootlo. The offer combines top-quality entertainment, seamless connectivity, and handsome savings to provide a unique and comprehensive digital experience for customers.

Ufone 4G users can avail Digital Grand Offer via Golootlo at a discounted price of PKR 1500, down from the actual product price of PKR 1600. The bundle includes 100GB high-speed data, 1000 Off net minutes, and unlimited Ufone to Ufone and PTCL minutes for the entire month.

The cherry on top is complimentary subscription to SHOQ, PTCL’s cutting-edge digital OTT platform. Customers get a diverse range of premium entertainment content, featuring top-notch productions from renowned Hollywood studios and the thriving Pakistani film and drama industries.Whether you are a movie buff or a fan of local news and entertainment, SHOQ has quality content tailored according to the needs and tastes of every family member.

Additionally, customers will benefit from a complimentary Golootlo subscription, which provides access to Pakistan’s largest In-store Discount App with more than 27,000 Merchants on board including popular brands like J., PIA, Booking.com, leopard, KFC, Mcdonalds, Saya, Almirah etc. This means greater savings on your favorite brands and products, transforming each purchase into a truly rewarding endeavour.

To avail Ufone 4G’s Digital Grand Offer, subscribers can dial *900# USSD or *8*4# for retailer code. The offer is also available on all digital channels, ensuring effortless accessibility and a smooth browsing experience.

Ufone 4G’s latest offering stems from its relentless endeavor to create value for its customers. The Digital Grand Offer is not just about affordability, rather it is about providing a seamless transition for customers shifting from Supercard. It is a resource accumulation opportunity that ensures Ufone 4G customers get the best value for their money.

