Ufone 4G & JoChaho join forces to transform online shopping experience in Pakistan

Ufone 4G has joined forces with JoChaho, a leading e-commerce mobile application, to revolutionize the online shopping experience for millions of customers across the country. The partnership is in line with Ufone 4G’s sustained commitment to enable customers and transform user journeys to the realm of digital technology and innovation.

JoChaho is an innovative and trusted marketplace that has been serving Pakistan’s e-commerce sector by offering unbeatable deals on a wide array of product categories, ranging from cutting-edge electronic devices to essential home appliances. Users can now enjoy a flat 10% discount on a vast selection of products available on JoChaho. Unlike other offers that restrict discounts to specific product categories, this unique offer covers an extensive range of items, ensuring that the needs and preferences of Ufone 4G users are carefully catered to.

Commenting on the collaboration, Group Vice President, Commercial Strategy, Pricing & Geo-Marketing, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Sajid Munir said,

“This partnership is a testament to Ufone 4G and JoChaho’s shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Together, we are creating a shopping ecosystem that is not only convenient but also highly rewarding. e-commerce revolutionized shopping experiences by providing exceptional ease and convenience. It’s contributions to the economy and social mobility are also significant. Ufone 4G and JoChaho aim to contribute to the growth of e-commerce by boosting the sector’s credibility and trustworthiness through efficient service delivery and product quality.”

JoChaho CEO, Zhao Liang said, “e-Commerce is a challenging business model as we continue to face new challenges every day. The pace and scale of change are unprecedented. Our vision is to become customer’s No.1 choice in terms of consumer electronics. Our goal is to provide a seamless buying experience to our valued Ufone 4G customers by offering them great discounts on various products leading to a vast and loyal customer base.”

The collaboration between Ufone 4G and JoChaho provides customers with an incredible opportunity to shop smarter and save hard-earned money.

Also Read: Ufone 4G offers free calls to earthquake-hit Morocco