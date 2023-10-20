Ufone 4G introduces VoLTE for HD voice & video calling experience over 4G network

Ufone 4G is set to introduce a seamless voice and video calling experience for its customers with its newly launched Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service. VoLTE delivers a superior voice and video calling experience with crystal-clear voice quality and enhanced call connectivity over cellular networks.

Ufone 4G’s VoLTE service aims to cater to the increasing demand for HD voice and video calls by redefining the way its customers communicate with their loved ones across the country and overseas. The initiative mirrors Ufone 4G’s relentless commitment to fostering digital innovation and customer satisfaction.

One of VoLTE’s significant advantages is its ability to eliminate the need to switch to 2G or 3G networks during voice and video calls, a regular feature of the standard network protocol. This ensures a consistently high-speed data connection during voice and video calls, resulting in quicker call setup times and superior call quality, even in areas with comparatively weaker reception.

The VoLTE service is currently available for a selected range of handsets in Pakistan. Users may check their handset’s compatibility and receive necessary updates for an enhanced calling experience.

This initiative aligns with Ufone 4G’s core mission of empowering its customers with state-of-the-art technology and delivering exceptional services to elevate their overall user experience.

Also Read: Ufone 4G expands the range of discounted offers on UPaisa